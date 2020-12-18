Eamonn Holmes awkwardly jokes about This Morning demotion on final show

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford presented their final Friday show of This Morning today, after holding their much-loved slot for 15 years.

It was announced several weeks ago that Ruth and Eamonn were to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who will be taking over from the pair on Friday mornings starting from January onwards.

Meanwhile, Ruth and Eamonn will still be presenting the show for six weeks over the Summer as well as during school midterm breaks throughout the year, while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holidays.

While it has been widely rumoured that Eamonn and Ruth are not best pleased by the demotion, the two have kept it quite cordial in front of the cameras. That is until today, when Eamonn made quite an awkward off-handed joke about their surprising exit.

During their final Friday morning show today, while speaking to Ruth, Eamonn, started by saying, “Do you know what I saw yesterday? Outside the opticians was a man selling Christmas trees, discounting them by half price.”

“They’re struggling to get rid of them, I suppose,” Ruth commented, to which Eamonn replied, saying, “I would say so darling. That’s the obvious conclusion. Which is why they’re getting rid of us on a Friday after all this time.”

Laughing off the snide remark, Ruth simply said, “Oh stop!” leaving the rest of us cringing in our seats.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Eamonn shared a lovely throwback pic of himself and Ruth at the National Television Awards, writing, “We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories, hope we made some for you too.”

“Until February May it be a Happy Christmas to you all,” he concluded.