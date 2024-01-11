€7.7M to be allocated in funding to support victims of crime

€7.7M in funding has been announced to help support victims of crime.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has announced the funding for 70 different organisations that support victims of crime.

Much of the funding will be made through the new agency for domestic, sexual and gender based violence Cuan. This was recently opened by the McEntee, and the allocations will range from €3,000 to over €1M.

It was revealed that the funding will cover national and larger organisations such as Dublin Rape Crisis Network, Women’s Aid, Men’s Aid, and Safe Ireland.

Local organisations across the country working with victims such as Sonas Domestic Violence Charity, Adapt Limerick, and Donegal Women’s Centre will also receive funding.

There will be funding allocated to general victims support organisations including Victim Support at Court, and specialist organisations including Ruhama and Accompaniment Support Services for Children too.

When announcing the news of the funding, Minister McEntee stated, “Victims of crime need supports and services of a high standard, right across the country, and this increased funding, which I secured in the Budget, will ensure that they get that”.

“I am delighted too that our new agency Cuan will be allocating much of the funding to the various organisations. Its establishment, as well as initiatives such as ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’ demonstrates just how committed we are, to building a victim-centred criminal justice system”.

The Minister for Justice continued, “We also recognise of course that inflation can be an issue, so where organisations sought an increase on last year’s funding, they have been granted, at a minimum, a 3pc cost-of-living increase”.

The Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne also spoke about the funding to explain, “It is essential that we demonstrate respect and understanding for each victim’s unique experience”.

“The shock, trauma, and even feelings of guilt, can be extremely heavy burdens for victims of crime to carry, but the additional supports we are announcing today will further reinforce the range of supports and services available to them”.

“The ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’ initiative prioritises the needs and experience of the victim and the Government is committed to continue other victim-centred programmes, including our Victims’ Forum”.

Browne added, "It provides an important platform for many of the organisations working in this area to share their learnings from supporting victims of crime in order to help us tailor the funding and policy decisions necessary to strengthen how victims and survivors are treated”.