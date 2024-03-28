Dyson unveils exciting launch of new Supersonic Nural hair dryer

If you are a fan of Dyson’s hair tools range, you will be thrilled with the brand’s latest announcement!

Creator James Dyson has unveiled the new Supersonic Nural hair dryer, which is Dyson’s “most intelligent hair dryer with new sensor technology”.

Dyson’s latest styling tool comes equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural sensors, automatically reducing heat and airflow as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage.

These attachments cater to all hair types and are equipped with attachment recognition, learning a user’s styling preferences, and simplifying their routine for fast healthy drying with no extreme heat.

Nural’s scalp protect mode automatically reduces heat to 55°C, the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed, as the hair dryer gets closer to hair and scalp. A time of flight sensor enables this, by projecting an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the machine and your hair.

Meanwhile, capsule illumination ensures that the LED light colour will automatically change between cool blue or yellow (low heat), to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat), depending on the distance the machine is from the head.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer also has a motion-sensing accelerometer which automatically deactivates the heater, decreasing airflow and noise, when you are in between styling passes.

In terms of new attachments, Dyson has introduced a new Wave+Curl diffuser, which has been engineered for waves, curls and coils. This helps define and shape natural hair patterns across two modes. In Dome mode, the large dome shape of the attachment draws airflow away from the scalp for smoother, elongated waves with rounded ends. In Diffuse mode, the pronged insert delivers air deep into the roots for defined, voluminous curls and coils.

The Supersonic Nural hair dryer will be available from May 13, priced at €499.99. It will come with five attachments in the box and other standalone accessories will be on offer. To learn more, visit Dyson stockists nationwide or online at www.dyson.ie.