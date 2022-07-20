Jenna Johnson shares sweet video of her finding out she’s pregnant

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson has spoken out about the moment she found out she is pregnant and has shared an emotional video from the special day.

Jenna posted the sweet video of her taking multiple pregnancy tests only to discover they were all positive to her Instagram. The dancer breaks down with tears of joy and excitedly shows the tests to the camera.

The end of the video shows Johnson getting scans done at hospital and hearing her baby’s heartbeat. Ruth B’s Dandelions is playing in the background of the clip.

The dancer captioned the post, “The moment my whole world changed. We had stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/ emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget”.

The 28-year-old then opened up about her infertility journey. “I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t as easy one”.

“I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity”.

She continued, “I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don’t lose HOPE”.

“It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don’t give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen”.

Many fans of the television star rushed to the comments to congratulate her again on the great news and to share how emotional they felt watching such a special moment happen. One fan wrote, "Jenna I'm not crying you are. SO much joy on your face".

"CONGRATULATIONS!!! Thank you for sharing this precious moment! Excited for you two and this amazing journey", penned a second follower, while a third added, "I got emotional watching this!! I am so happy for you guys!!".

Jenna and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy, who is also a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, tied the knot in 2019 after he got down on one knee in June 2018. Jenna revealed that she was expecting earlier this week and announced the little one is due in January.