Dwayne Johnson posts emotional moment shared with his daughter

Dwayne Johnson has shared a video filled with emotion of him with his daughter and his mum.

The Rock took to Instagram to post the proud ‘father daughter moment’ he shared with his seven-year-old to his 372M followers.

The clip shows Dwayne performing a sacred, cultural dance with his mum and daughter beside him.

Johnson shared the details on the importance of the moment in the post’s caption. He wrote, “A father daughter moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. My 7yr old asked me if she can dance our Samoan Taualuga with her grandma”.

“I walked Jazzy up there and you can see how shy she was at first but like me – like all of us – she felt that mana and found her way next to her grandma to dance”.

The 50-year-old continued, “The taualuga is our grand finale dance and is very sacred to our Samoan culture and as you see all of us dancing around my mom and my daughter – it’s our way of showing the utmost respect to the ones we are honouring. Make way, here she comes”.

“Man I was fighting back tears when I squatted and slapped the ground with my hands – in our culture – a fathers ultimate show of respect and love for his daughter”. Dwayne closed off by adding, “Fa’a Samoa ~ the Samoan way”.

Many fans of the professional wrestler headed to the comments to share how beautiful and special they thought the dance was.

One of his fans penned, “Three generations dancing and living their culture together!”.

“That’s so awesome to see the Ohana together enjoying themselves. That’s everything right there!”, said a second follower.

Another fan added, “Your mom’s look of pure happiness after the dance ended is just utter joy. Thank you so much for sharing such a special moment for your family”.

Dwayne welcomed Jasmine into the world in December 2015 with his wife Lauren Hashian. They couple went on to have four-year-old Tiana in April 2018. Johnson is also dad to 21-year-old Ava Raine, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.