Dunnes Stores launches new unisex-style loungewear.

Dunnes Stores is set to launch a new unisex-style loungewear collection on the 27th December 2021. Think contemporary, super-soft hoodies, sweaters and joggers in shades of cream, navy and green. Wear them as a set, mix and match styles or pair with wardrobe staples. A one-style-suits-all co-ord collection modelled by a real-life couple and siblings.

For days when comfort is key, reach for The One Collection. Whether you’re lounging at home, getting travel ready or grabbing a coffee from your local, this collection is an off-duty essential. Featuring a solid-coloured style, each piece is subtly embroidered and offers an over-sized fit. The buttery-soft fabric created using a natural cotton rich blend makes it the ultimate chill-out uniform.

Up your loungewear game for less. The gender-neutral collection carries adult sizes XS-XXXL and features t-shirts (€10) and hoodies, sweaters and joggers (€20 each). The children’s range carries ages 4-14 years and includes hoodies, sweaters and joggers (€15 each). With inclusive, unisex sizing you can match with the whole family, friends and partners alike.

Shop in store or online at www.dunnesstores.com.