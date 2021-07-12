Dundrum Town Centre launches new outdoor summer experience

Dundrum Town Centre launches Deep Sea Dundrum, a family friendly outdoor activation that aims to educate all ages on ways in which we can help preserve the environment and protect all species. Making a difference to our planet and eco systems doesn’t just happen out in the rainforest or at the bottom of deep-sea oceans, everyone can play their part, whether that be in your home, garden or community.

People visiting Dundrum Town Centre during the month of July will be encouraged to join Captain Bart Bear and his crew on their Eco-Adventure around the Centre. With Deep Sea Dundrum characters and sea creature structures available at each stop on the outdoor sustainable trail, children and adults will have the opportunity to learn fun facts and simple tips for living a more environmentally conscious life, while also learning about the amazing measures Dundrum Town Centre have taken to become a more sustainable destination.

Visitors to the Centre will also get to immerse themselves in the installation as the Centre has engaged world-renowned Marine Biologist and owner of Seahorse Aquariums, Kealan Doyle, and his colleague Eimear Manning, Environmental Education & Youth Coordinator for ECO-UNESCO for educational talks across the month of July.

On Saturday 3rd and 31st July, as well as Saturday 14th August between 12pm and 3pm, Kealan and Eimear will be hosting fun and engaging educational talks on marine life, the nature of the deep seas and sustainability. Families will also get the chance to get up close and personal with real-life Irish bred sea creatures such as Sea Horses, Clownfish, Starfish and Hermit Crabs.

While visiting the installation, families will also learn loads of facts like the below did-you-knows.

Did you know, that if you litter, the rubbish you drop can eventually make its way into our waterways and damage our sea life?

Did you know that almost all of the water in the world (97%) is salty and undrinkable?

Did you know bread is really bad for ducks? You should feed them lettuce instead.

Deep Sea Dundrum is the ultimate family day out this summer, combining educational and interactive activities that all ages will enjoy, in a safe and controlled outdoor environment. Visitors will also have the opportunity to relax on Pembroke Square and Town Square where there is ample outdoor seating available to enjoy take away food from a wide range of restaurants, including a new addition on Pembroke Square, Griolladh.

Don Nugent, Centre Director at Dundrum Town Centre comments: “We’re excited to launch our new outdoor Summer experience ‘Deep Sea Dundrum’, which is an amazing experiential setting spread across Town Square and Pembroke Square. We have extensive measures in place at Dundrum Town Centre to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience with us. With thanks to Marine Biologist Kealan Doyle, who has a wealth of knowledge to share, children and adults will have the opportunity to learn some really interesting facts and easy measures they can put in place to implement a more sustainable way of life.”

For more information on Deep Sea Dundrum and individual store hours please visit www.dundrum.ie