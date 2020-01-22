Duchess of Cambridge wraps up in stunning winter coat and we need it

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the most beautiful winter coat as she embarks on a solo tour of the UK.

The mum-of-three donned a double-breasted camel coat by Massimo Dutti. She paired it with a black turtleneck, leopard print skirt and black Ralph Lauren boots.

Kate’s winter style is simply perfect. The Duchess has been rocking some of her best looks at recent engagements and we just can’t get enough of her demure style.

The mum is carrying out a solo tour of the UK to mark the launch of her 5 Big Questions campaign which focuses on early childhood development.

The survey gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. The aim of the survey is to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.

The Duchess commented: “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.

“I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”

Kate visited Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff this afternoon. She is set to visit another location in Surrey for her final stop on this 24-hour tour.