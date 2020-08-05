Duchess of Cambridge wears floral face mask for baby bank visit

The Duchess of Cambridge popped into a baby bank yesterday, looking as stylish as ever and donning a lovely floral face mask. In photos shared to the @kensingtonroyal Instagram account, it’s clear that Kate is taking all the precautions into consideration, as she’s seen wearing gloves and an apron while carrying boxes of donations into the centre.

Underneath though Kate is wearing a gorgeous white, midi dress, complete with puff sleeves and a flattering waist belt. This elegant number is the same Suzannah dress which she wore to Wimbledon in 2019. This time though she paired it with faux snakeskin heels by Tabatha Simmons.

While inside the baby bank, The Duchess wore a reusable floral face mask from one of her favourite childrenswear brands, Amaia Kids, which you can purchase for only £15 — what a bargain!

While at Baby Basics UK on Tuesday, Kate was helping to unpack boxes of donations and listening to stories from the families who are greatly benefiting from this charity’s work. During lockdown Kate started an initiative to help these charities obtain more donations from big brands.

These baby banks provide essential items to families in need, such as nappies and clothing. However, because of the COVID-19 situation, the charity could no longer accept second-hand donations due to health and safety concerns. While families struggled during the pandemic, needing baby banks more than ever, the charity were unfortunately not able to keep up with the demand. That’s when The Duchess of Cambridge decided to come up with an initiative to help out.

Kate spearheaded a campaign to encourage big UK companies to donate brand new products for babies, to these charities in need. “The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK” the Instagram caption read.