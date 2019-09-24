Duchess Meghan rocks double denim as the royal tour continues

The Duchess of Sussex’s style is second to none. She has stunned in gorgeous Givenchy dresses, chic pant suits and stunning evening gowns, but it’s her casual outfits that always seem to win us over.

As a member of the royal family, Meghan obviously has to abide by certain fashion rules but she always manages to look effortless and today’s look is no different.

The Duchess, who is currently on tour in South Africa, joined her husband Prince Harry for a morning of meditation and mental health talks at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town.

The mum stepped out in one of her most casual outfits to date, and many fans were surprised to see the royal wearing a denim jacket.

The outfit reminded many of Princess Diana’s iconic everyday style. It was her off-duty looks that made her one of the biggest style icons of our time and now it looks like her daughter-in-law is following in her shoes.

Meghan donned a pair of black skinny jeans, a white shirt and Madewell denim jacket. The mum had her hair tied back in her signature bun for the event.

The family has only been in South Africa for one day but Meghan has already impressed us with her royal tour outfits.

Yesterday evening, she re-wore her eye-catching Veronica Beard dress. The former actress was glowing as she arrived at The District Six Museum and the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town.

We already can’t wait to see the rest of the outfits Meghan has planned for this tour.