Dublin pub offer canal drinkers free pints in exchange for full bin bags

Over the last few weeks, Ireland has been treated to plenty of sunny spells and this weekend looks set to be the most glorious yet.

Any Dubliner worth their weight in Leap cards will know that a big bag o' cans by the canal is the best way to chill out on those warm summer evenings, however, recent incidents have left the old tradition in jeopardy.

Littered canal banks have become a familiar sight as those making the most of the sunshine have failed to clean up after themselves, leaving the local community to deal with the mess.

In an effort to encourage people to be more responsible with their rubbish, The Bernard Shaw in Rathmines will be handing out bin bags this weekends.

Once filled with litter found along the canal, customers must return the bag in exchange for a free pint of Brewtonic beer.

It's win-win!