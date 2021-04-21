Dublin jewellery boutique creates bespoke gold necklace for charity

There are few things we enjoy more than supporting local businesses, donating to charity and treating ourselves to something pretty all at the same time.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear about this stunning new necklace designed by an Irish jeweller, in aid of a wonderful cancer charity.

Buying a piece of jewellery is rarely done without thought and consideration, and now thanks to Louise Stokes you can add a layer of altruism to your investment piece,

Louise, designer and owner of Loulerie on Chatham Street Irish jewellery, has unveiled a new limited edition piece, the LGFB necklace, with 100% of proceeds generated from each sale to be donated to Look Good Feel Better Ireland (LGFB).

Look Good Feel Better Ireland is an amazing Irish charity dedicated to improving the confidence and wellbeing of people undergoing treatment for any sort of cancer. They improve self-image and appearance through free skincare and make-up masterclasses along with online support to help regain a sense of control and improve self-esteem.

Speaking about the design, Louise explains, ‘The interlinking circles are inspired by the LGFB symbol, but also because the circle can represent many things. It is a timeless symbol and we like to think the first circle symbolises a person, and the other circle is the journey they have been on or are going through. These circles are interlinked and cannot be separated’.

The necklace is designed in Ireland with 9k gold plating and will retail at €79, with 100% of proceeds going directly to the charity. This is a limited edition piece with only 100 pieces available.

Explaining why they partnered with Look Good Feel Better to raise funds, Louise said “As a brand, we are all about empowering women and it is this message that resonated with me when I first heard Annabel speak at a charity event about the great work they do.”

“I felt we could help empower women at a very tough and vulnerable time in their lives. As a brand it's very important we give back, we are all about our Loulerie community and feel so lucky to have has such amazing support and encouragement over the years.”

Managing Director of Look Good Feel Better, Annabel O’Keefe commented, “It has not been an easy eighteen months for any charity and we are delighted to receive the support of Loulerie with this beautiful piece of jewellery that will be a lasting reminder of our work . We help people undergoing cancer treatment to feel better about themselves and believe this aligns very well with Louise’s mission at Loulerie”.

The LGFB necklace is available from Monday, May 3 at Loulerie, 14b Chatham Street and online at www.loulerie.com.