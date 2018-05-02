Dublin Girlo: 5 of her best moments to celebrate her 5th anniversary

While anonymous blogs and social media pages seem to be having a bit of a moment, the OG is the unabashed Dublin Girlo.

From her Dublin-centric turn of phrase to her musings on day to day life in the capitol, you would be hard pushed to find a more relatable page for original Dubs and those who ventured to the big smoke in search of work or a degree.

As Dublin Girlo celebrates five years of sharing her 'trials and tribulations' with the world, we're looking back on some of our fave lines from the online star.

1.

Imagine falling in love with someone and then finding out they are voting no — Dublin Girlo (@dublin_girlo) May 1, 2018

Never one to shy away from discussing current social an political issues in a unique manner, Dublin Girlo summed up her feelings about No voters in one savage tweet.

Through the years of impeccably delivered one-liners, the anonymous blogger has always used her platform to champion women's issues, and promote progressive thinking.

2.

Pop culture commentary is Dublin Girlo's bread and butter ( spice bag and Coke), and when we spotted this quote from her, we were roaring laughing.

Referring of course to those pictures of Rita Ora and Conor McGregor at last year's British Fashion Awards, we would honestly frame this work of art and hang it in our hallway.

3.

Steven Avery managed to get a girlfriend while doing life in prison….and I cant even get a match on Tinder!!! #StunHunProblems — Dublin Girlo (@dublin_girlo) January 11, 2016

Making a Murderer may have been all Twitter could talk about when the Netflix show was released, but no one quite grasped the seriousness of the sub plots quite like Dublin Girlo.

Literally, who are these people who lust after alleged murderers? Where can we find them?

4.

Festival season comes and festival season goes, but not a single summer is complete without a zinger about festival fashion from Dublin Girlo.

Roast us for our glitter brows and our coin belts gal, we deserve it.

5.

At a time when there is stigma attached to female sexuality, no one is normalising women's pleasure quite like Dublin Girlo.

Lads have been making dick jokes for years – now it's our turn.