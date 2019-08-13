Dublin Bus are holding a recruitment day for female drivers

Dublin Bus launches its Give It a Spin female recruitment campaign on August 20. They want to recruit 50 new female drivers and are calling on women to have a go and drive a bus!

Dublin Bus saw its first all-female class of drivers graduate in 2016 and are now hoping for more gals to join their team.

They will be hosting a series of female driver recruitment open days so why not head along and see if this could be the job for you?

You will even get a chance to drive a bus on the day, with the help of professional driving instructors.

The first open day will be held on Saturday, August 24. If this date doesn’t suit you don’t worry they will be holding more open days.

On the day you can meet some of their current female drivers and inspectors who will share their personal experiences of working with Dublin Bus.

You will also get a tour of the Central Control centre, hear about the benefits of working for Dublin Bus and the team will go through the recruitment process with you.

Applicants must hold a valid category B (car) licence for a minimum of two years. All you need to do is email opendays@dublinbus.ie to register your interest. They’ll email you with the details.