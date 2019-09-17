Dublin bridal shop vows to refund brides after sudden closure

Finding your dream wedding dress isn’t easy. We trawl through rails and rails of white gowns, try on half a dozen dresses and scour the Internet for the perfect frock, but the stress is always worth it when you find ‘the one’.

Sadly, many brides-to-be are now facing quite the dilemma after Glasnevin bridal store ‘The Bridal Corner’ closed immediately.

The management issued a statement last night, stressing that they will do their best to reimburse every customer.

“It is with great regret that the shop was forced to close last week due to accumulating debt, and we would like to apologise for the distress and confusion this has caused to some of our customers.

“The owner has been trying to raise funds to keep the business afloat but that process has proved to be quite difficult,” they wrote.

“It is the intention of the owner to refund all deposits to brides for dresses that the Bridal Corner cannot provide but that will take some time. We will be making contact with all brides that are affected that have weddings before Christmas over the next few days,” they stressed.