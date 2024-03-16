Drop everything: Charlotte Tilbury’s launches new Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops

Charlotte has bottled sun-kissed holiday confidence. Used before, after or with moisturiser, Charlotte’s new Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops are infused with radiance-boosting, skin-plumping, hydrating skincare ingredients, plus clinically proven tan-enhancing molecules for that Ibiza-inspired, lit-from-within island glow & feeling.

“Darlings, it’s my bronzing beauty secret for the face.” – Charlotte Tilbury MBE

As a makeup artist to supermodels and stars, charlotte is famous for the way she has mastered the art of a natural-looking tan. Inspired by a love of the sun and her childhood in ibiza, charlotte’s command of the ultimate sun-kissed complexion is loved by everyone from Kate Moss and Salma Hayek to Sofia Vergara and Amal Clooney – bronzed beauty muses who have got the whole world seeking Charlotte’s sun-kissed secrets.

Already known for award-winning bronzers, Charlotte’s new Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops give that famous Tilbury golden goddess glow for longer.

Charlotte has never been satisfied with existing self-tanning products, from the unpredictable application, streaking and unnatural shades and scents to the flaky, drying effects and the way they can make you look older. Often imitated, never matched, Charlotte has embraced the latest in skin tech and combined it with her years of bronzing experience to create a self-tanning formula that is fuss-free, streak-free, buildable, customisable and easy-to-use for the most natural-looking golden goddess glow.

With the same magic ratios of supercharged ingredients you’ll find in award-winning Charlotte Tilbury Skincare, Charlotte has created a hydrating, non-drying formula that is always going to flatter & even out the appearance of skin tone for that perfect bronze finish, minus the damaging, ageing effects sunbathing can have.

“Darlings, my first-ever tanning innovation will give you that sun-kissed, Ibiza-inspired island glow & feeling every day. Buildable, beautifying, and long-lasting, reveal the most gorgeous, naturally bronzed, hydrated, plump and healthy-looking skin of your life.” – Charlotte Tilbury MBE

What makes Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops magic?

Clinically proven

Easy to use

Customisable + buildable

Non-drying

Streak-free

Develops in 6-8 hours

Lasts 4 days

Supercharged Skin

Hyaluronic acid to hydrate, nourish and plump the look of your skin + the glow of a sun-drenched holiday

Skin barrier booster gives you a back-from-the-beach, healthy-looking glow + sun-kissed colour

Self-tanning magic molecules to mimic the natural, sun-kissed skin finish of your best holiday + easy to use

Fuss-free and fully customisable for your seamless, streak-free, bronzed tan of dreams = that confidence-boosting, island glow and feeling

95% agree skin looks naturally sun-kissed & bronzed

98% agree skin looks & feels intensely hydrated

95% agree skin looks more radiant, plumper & instantly glowing

THE SCIENCE OF THE BLEND

Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid

High molecular weight hyaluronic acid to hydrate, nourish and plump.

Skin Barrier Booster

Infused with chicory extract, resulting in smoother-feeling, healthier, radiant-looking skin over time.

Tan-Enhancing Molecules

For a seamless, buildable bronzed glow, our self-tanning ingredient is boosted by erythrulose. This natural-keto sugar is magic and makes the colour appear more even and natural.

Instant Radiance Boosting Optics

Light reflecting pigments that give pearlescence to the skin for an instant radiance boost and visible, enviable glow.

Glowing, bronzed-looking skin for everyone, everywhere

Reflecting how different skin tones behave in the sun, there is a tantalising shade to flatter everyone.

Which one is for you?

Light/medium for cool undertones gives skin a glowing, warmer tan.

Tan/deep for warmer undertones develops into a natural, neutral tan.

96% agree the product perfectly adjusts to their skin tone

Magic Application

Charlotte designs every product to interact synergistically, so they all compliment, enhance + supercharge each other. When creating new! Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops, Charlotte wanted to create a bronzing booster that pairs perfectly with your magic skincare routine. You can wear them under, mixed in with, or on top of Charlotte’s award-winning magic cream.

94% agree it’s the ‘easiest tanning product I’ve ever tried’

For all-over glow-getting radiance

Apply evenly to clean skin, avoiding the eye and lip area, using clean hands or Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Bronzer Brush.

Personalise and dial-up using our glow-o-meter:

2-4 drops – natural sun-kissed glow

5-8 drops – golden bronze glow

9-12 drops – deep bronzed glow

Reminder: shake the bottle before use. Wash hands after every use.

Availability

RRP: €46

Join Charlotte's Loyalty Programme between 14th – 18th March to unlock exclusive early access to NEW! Beautiful Skin Island Glow Easy Tanning Drops.

From 18th – 25th March, members can shop on Charlotte Tilbury.com and via the app.

From 26th March Island drops will be available Charlotte Tilbury.com and via the app.