Drooling: Tayto introduce Curry Chips and Hot Wings crisps

Tayto, Ireland’s No. 1 crisp and snacks brand, launches its two new limited-edition flavours. Mr. Tayto is known to have his finger on the pulse and since the popular launch of Tayto Spice Bag flavour, has been busy in the kitchen developing more delicious Irish-inspired flavours. This time the new flavours are all about Irish favourite takeaways.

Introducing:

Tayto Hot Wings Flavour: This one’s for the spicy chicken wing lovers looking for full-on flavour, they’ll leave you wanting more…

Tayto Curry Chip Flavour: Because sometimes a 3-in-1 just doesn’t pack the crunch you’re looking for. This one’s fuss free – it’s proper Curry Sauce like the guy in the chipper does it.

If the success of Tayto Spice Bag is anything to go by, shops will be sold out faster than your takeaway would be ready.

To celebrate the launch, Tayto has teamed up with online comedians and content creators, Tadhg Flemming, Fionnuala Jay and Giz A Laugh’s Enya Martin. Keep an eye on their social media channels to see their take on the new limited edition flavours.