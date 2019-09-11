Droolin’: Domino’s introduce the ultimate bacon cheeseburger pizza

Late last year, Domino’s, the nation’s best loved pizza, united two of the world’s most popular foods to create a heavenly tasting new addition to its menu, THE CHEESEBURGER PIZZA, and suddenly, it just got better.

The mind-blowing delicious mash-up comes packed with all the hallmarks of a signature cheeseburger including 100% mozzarella cheese, double ground beef, fresh tomato, onions, gherkins and Domino’s vine ripened tomato sauce, but now has the added bonus of BACON. That’s right, bacon, making it the Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger.

The revolutionary hybrid is then topped off with the pizza maker's secret burger sauce on the inimitable taste of Domino’s freshly-handmade dough, which super fans nationwide know tastes like no other.

The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger pizza is being launched in EVERY Domino’s store across Ireland and the UK Monday 9 September. It’s included in various deals, including the Midweek Deal for two to three people, which includes a medium pizza, sumptuous side and warm cookies, all for only €16.99.

Let’s look at those mouth-watering ingredients one last time…

· Domino’s vine ripened tomato sauce

· 100% mozzarella cheese

· A double portion of double ground beef

· Freshly sliced tomatoes

· Gherkins

· A handful of chopped onions

· A slice of bacon on each slice

· A drizzling of Domino’s secret burger sauce

Ian Straughan, Official Pizza Spokesperson at Domino’s, said:

“Pizza is the most popular food in the world and the cheeseburger isn’t far behind, so this is clearly a match made in heaven. The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger pizza combines the wondrous flavours of 100% mozzarella, freshly seasoned beef and bacon with the unrivalled taste of Domino’s – what’s not to love! This new pizza is our Cheeseburger, but better, and I never thought we’d be able to say that.”

The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger pizza is available nationwide from Monday, 9 September.

For more information and to find your nearest store just visit: www.dominos.ie.