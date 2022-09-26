Drew Barrymore reveals adorable snap as daughter Olive turns 10

Huge celebrations have been taking place in the Barrymore household!

Actress Drew Barrymore’s daughter Olive is turning 10 today, and to celebrate, the 47-year-old shared a sweet throwback snap of herself and baby Olive, not long after she was born.

“Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown,” Drew exclaimed with love in the caption of her photo. “Today you are double digits.”

In her message to her daughter, Drew shared an exciting milestone that Olive was allowed to reach on her birthday. “Today we get your ears pierced,” the mum-of-two wrote. “Today is the start of many things.”

“I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie,” Drew continued to gush about her children. “The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart.”

“You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom,” the Music and Lyrics actress penned. “Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life!”

Drew signed off her caption with an adorable question for her daughter. “Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????”

Friends and followers alike took to Drew’s comment section to express their well-wishes and birthday messages.

“What an amazing photo!”, wrote makeup artist Lottie.

“Time is on fast forward for us parents,” commented Dr Will Cole. “Happy birthday to Olive!!”

“Crazy about my brilliant nieeeeece!”, penned author Jill Kargman, the sister of Drew’s former husband, Will Kopelman.

Drew and Will share custody of their daughters, Olive and eight-year-old Frankie. The pair got married in June 2012, but subsequently divorced in August 2016.

We’re sending the warmest of birthday wishes to Olive, and we hope she enjoys getting her ears pierced!