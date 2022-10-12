Dress to impress with Penney’s new glam party collection

We know that it’s a bit early to mention Christmas and New Year, but with Halloween right around the corner, we have to get ourselves ready for the upcoming festive party season!

There’s nothing worse than finding out your job’s Christmas party is happening earlier than expected this year, or all of your pals want to get dressed up and go out for cocktails before winter hits, meaning you have to make a last minute dash to the shops only to discover they have nothing appropriate.

This is why you NEED to check out Penneys’ new party collection because they have everything you need from sequin dresses to satin bodysuits, to get you looking fabulous ahead of your big event.

This party collection is packed full of statement suits in multiple colours, diamonte-decorated skirts, platform heels and bags to match any outfit. We’ve chosen some of our favourite outfits that we’ll be grabbing the minute the collection drops on November 1, check them out below for dazzling party inspo.

Party Black Diamonte Top and Skirt- €16 each

We are obsessed by this two piece outfit! The fringe detailing on both the top and skirt adds a stunning element of movement, while still keeping the outfit simple. This top and skirt are ideal as you can buy them separately and match them to something you already own if you wanted to add a different colour.

Party Suit Blazers- €30. Suit Trousers- €18

Statement suits have been in for a while and this party season they're not going anywhere soon! We love the vibrant colours these come in and adore how versatile these suit blazers and trousers are as they can be bought separately. Whether you're looking for a full power suit, some smart trousers to go with a corset top or an oversized blazer to where as a dress with some biker shorts, you can style these pieces in so many ways.

Party PU Metallic Silver Trousers €20. Silver Sequin Top €16

It doesn't get any more glam than metallic silver trousers and a sequin top. It's really giving disco ball chic and we're here for it! Stand out from the crowd in this shiny get-up, or buy one element of the glitzy outfit to pair with a more understated piece you already own.

Party Pink Corset Dress €16

Corset tops and dresses have been trendy all sumer and we love that the style is carrying on through to winter. This pink colour is just simply gorgeous for every skin tone and can be dressed up with knee high boots and a leather jacket, or down with fashion tights and loafers, depending on the look you're going for. At just €16, it's a great price point for a complete look.

Party Diamonte Top €25. Diamonte Waist Mini Skirt €18

A glitzy top and skirt to make you look and feel glamorous at any event you're attending this upcoming party season. All eyes will be on you in this glittery ensemble. With a leather jacket or teddy coat on top, you'll have everything you need to be the best dressed at party you're heading to.

There are so many other fabulous dresses, suits, skirts and tops in the Penneys party collection so make sure to head to your local Penneys from November 1 through until December to bag yourself a gorgeous outfit to brighten up these dark evenings.