Drake & Josh’s Drake Bell speaks out amid being declared missing

Drake Bell has broken his silence after being declared “missing and endangered” by Florida police.

Police officials issued an appeal yesterday, concerned about the whereabouts of the former star of Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, as he had not been seen since Wednesday night.

A new statement issued by the Daytona Beach Police Department has revealed that Drake had contacted the department and reassured them he was safe and well.

The police spokesperson explained, “At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr Bell is safe”.

Now, taking to Twitter, Bell, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, released a statement about the situation.

The 36-year-old wrote, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”, followed by a crying-laughing emoji.

Many fans of the actor responded to his Tweet, saying how relieved they were that he was safe.

One fan penned, “Now you know how much we care. We were all freaking out. Glad to know you’re ok”.

“I love you Drake but don't forget your phone in the car again please”, Tweeted a second fan.

Another added, “WE WERE REALLY SCARED! But it means we care a lot about you!”.

After rising to fame after appearing in Drake & Josh from 2004 until 2007, Drake also starred in Ultimate Spider-Man, A Fairly Odd Movie and The Amanda Show.

In June 2021, the actor pleaded guilty to child endangerment and faced a two-year probation sentence as well as 200 hours of community service.

Drake is a dad-of-one. Him and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, welcomed the birth of their son, Jeremy, after getting married in 2018.