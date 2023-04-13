Drake & Josh star Drake Bell reported ‘missing and endangered’

Drake Bell has been reported as missing by local police.

Daytona Beach Police Department has stated that the former Drake & Josh star is “considered missing and endangered”.

In a post shared to their Facebook page, the officers went on to add that Drake’s last known whereabouts was “potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/21/2023 just before 9pm.”

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, was also last seen travelling in a 2022 grey BMW car.

At the end of their social media statement, the police asked for anyone who has any relevant information to contact them.

Drake first shot to fame amongst younger generations in 2004, when he appeared alongside co-star Josh Peck in the hit Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh.

Credit: Nickelodeon

The sitcom ran for four seasons, and concluded in 2007. Drake has also previously starred in other popular Nickelodeon shows, such as The Amanda Show and The Fairly OddParents.

In June 2021, the actor pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanour charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The incident in relation to the charge was reported to have happened in December 2017 with a 15-year-old girl.

Drake was subsequently sentenced to two years of probation, along with 200 hours of community service.

In January of this year, Page Six reported that the TV star has been negotiating a divorce with his wife, Janet Von Schmeling.

They originally started dating in 2013 and eventually tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in 2018. The pair later became parents for the first time when Janet gave birth to a baby boy.