Draft abortion bill to include period of ‘reflection’ in first trimester

Latest reports suggest that the government's draft abortion laws will contain a period of reflection in the first trimester.

A 10-page document seen by The Irish Times revealed how women seeking abortions will have to wait for a certain amount of time to “elapse” before the medication is administrated.

It's understood the draft will commit to legislating for termination in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Two doctors will have to sign off on a termination on the grounds of a risk to a woman’s health (physical or mental) or her life.

In the cases of fatal foetal abnormalities, two medical professionals will be asked to determine whether an abortion can be provided.

The news comes as we await an important ruling from The Supreme Court on the rights of the unborn, the details of which could impact the forthcoming referendum.

It follows a High Court ruling which stated that babies in the womb could have similar rights to children.

The Cabinet are due to hold a special meeting on Thursday to finalise the wording of the Referendum Bill.