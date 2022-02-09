Dr George Nema launches exclusive Hyaluronic Serum

Dr Nema has launched an exclusive Hyaluronic Serum – the first product available in a skincare line he has created and produced with his team.

This intense hydrating serum is formulated with an advanced mixed molecular weight hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate and plump the skin, increase firmness, reduce fine lines and improve collagen and elastin production. Clinical studies showed an improvement in skin quality in just two weeks of regular use.

"The ultimate serum of the daily 'glass skin' look" – Dr Nema.

Hyaluronic acid naturally occurs in the human body, it draws and locks in moisture, instantly improving the skin’s hydration levels. Suitable for all skin types, Dr Nema's Hyaluronic Serum is particularly effective on skin texture, rosacea and dullness – even sensitive and oily skin will see results with this hyaluronic serum.

What are the benefits of hyaluronic acid?

The more hydrated skin is the healthier it is, speeding up the healing process. Helping breakouts or scars heal much faster when using hyaluronic acid in your daily routine.

Skin feels softer, plumper, and overall looks brighter and clearer.

It helps reduce the look of lines, wrinkles, and loose skin on your face.

Because of its ability to attract, draw in, and retain moisture, using hyaluronic acid before applying your serums and moisturisers will help to improve their hydrating benefits massively, especially when incorporated into your daily routine.

Dr Nema owns and operates two clinics within Ireland both Sculpture Clinics offer a range of FDA-approved medical skin treatments and non-invasive procedures. They are located at 30 Sandycove Road, Sandycove, Dublin and 48 Kenyon Street, Nenagh, Tipperary.

For more information visit www.sculptureclinic.ie.