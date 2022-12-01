Downton star Jessica Brown Findlay gives birth to twin sons

The Downton Abbey family just got a little bit bigger!

One of its former stars, Jessica Brown Findlay, has shared the wonderful news that she is now a mum.

The actress, who played Lady Sybil Crawley on the hugely popular ITV drama, gave birth to twin sons last month.

Taking to Instagram earlier this morning, the 32-year-old shared an adorable image of herself cradling her newborn boys close to her chest.

“5.11.22 Our boys! Remember Remember x”, she penned sweetly, hinting at the infamous Guy Fawkes rhyme.

Jessica has decided to keep the names of her baby sons private, choosing not to include them in her caption.

Since revealing the news of her babies’ arrivals, the new mum has been flooded with congratulations and well-wishes.

“Oh heaven!”, commented Tuppence Middleton, who plays Lucy Smith in both film adaptations of Downton Abbey. “You look gorgeous Jessie. And so do they”.

“Oh how beautiful!!!!! SOO happy for you all,” wrote Victoria actress Lily Travers. “go mama!!!! Xxxx”.

“Congratulations !!! Enjoy the love bubble”, added Utopia star Alexandra Roach.

Jessica first revealed her pregnancy to the world in September, when she walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

She and her husband Ziggy Health had been open in the past about their struggles to conceive. In a post dedicated to International Women’s Day, Jessica decided to share her experience with IVF.

“IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak,” she wrote in March of this year.

“Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what,” she continued. “Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven’t but know what this is.”

Congratulations to Jessica and Ziggy on their new arrivals!