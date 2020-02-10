Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt and husband split after eight years

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt and her husband have split after eight years together. The actress and former IT consultant James Cannon share a production company and hope to continue working together professionally.

Speaking of their break-up, Froggatt told The Telegraph: “Well, we’ve actually been separated for a little while but the company is doing really well, and we have some projects in development…”

The Liar actress stressed: “I’m looking to the future. I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

Froggatt is set to turn 40 this year and admitted that she had a different idea of how her life would be by this point.

“I imagined I’d be doing this, that and the other by the time I was 40 but everyone has those thoughts. I thought I’d win an Oscar, be married with three kids and living in Hollywood. But those are dreams that you have when you’re a teenager. And then you go through the reality of life and nothing works out the way you expect, good or bad.”

She stressed that sometimes work has to come first: “I think work sometimes has to be a priority in everyone’s lives, and sometimes a relationship has to be a priority. If you’ve got kids then 90 per cent of the time they’re the priority. So, like everyone else, I’m always trying to find that balance.”

“Last year, I did work incredibly hard: I went from job to job over 10 months. But the year before was quite relaxed, and I probably get more time at home than people with set hours in intensive jobs.”

Joanne Froggatt returns to the screen in season two of thriller Liar later this year.