Dove’s new deodorant is refillable and has a lifetime guarantee

These days, when it comes to our beauty, fashion, shopping and food habits, every little choice counts. When we spend money somewhere or choose one company over another, we are making a choice that directly impacts the future.

By choosing a company or brand that doesn’t support sustainability or actively try to cause less harm to the planet, you tell economists and politicians that it’s okay to gamble with our world’s environmental future, as long as you get something cheaper. The continued support of unsustainable companies is the reason that more eco-friendly companies can’t flourish. When we value cheap prices and convenience over responsible consumerism, we make a dangerous choice.

Now, I am the first to say that nobody can do everything. We can’t be eco warriors in every aspect of our lives – it would be exhausting. But conscious and responsible decisions about where and how we shopping can make all the difference about how policy around responsible environmental corporate law is made in the future. Starting small can blossom into making changes in lots of aspects of your life.

For example, Dove has a new refillable deodorant coming out into the market.

Think about how many empty deodorant bottles we throw out each year. Now think about everyone on our street doing that. Everyone in our town…we get the picture.

Dove is trying to combat the waste that this essential item generates by creating a sustainable alternative to its usual products. By creating a refillable deodorant they have embraced sustainable deodorant packaging ‘with the planet in mind’. Designed to be kept for life, the product consists of a durable stainless steel refillable deodorant case and a gentle deodorant that’s infused with moisturisers leaving skin soft, smooth and protected.

The product has all the same benefits of your usual deodorant, but without the harmful factors that can have a devastating environmental impact. That means that you get your usual 48 hour deodorant protection against odour, with an aluminium free formula.

They created the refillable deodorant stick as an environmentally friendly solution that will fit seamlessly into your body care routine. They were inspired by the need to shift our mindsets back to pre-disposable times, before the culture of waste became accepted and out of hand. This is a product made to last, to help accelerate the global beauty industry’s progress towards addressing plastic waste.

Packaging innovation like this is important. It’s a step on the way to transforming how we think about our buying habits and the waste involved in our daily routines and rituals. To show their seriousness about this product as a lifelong sustainable option and to make good on their ‘buy once, refill for life’ claim, they have incorporated a lifetime guarantee that applies to the stainless steel case.

Though a certain amount of plastic is still used in the making of this product in order to keep the deodorant fresh, Dove have used 54% less plastic in the eco-friendly deodorant refills than in a regular Dove 0% stick pack. Plus, the small amount of plastic they do use is 98% recycled.

This product sets out to prove that reusable items don’t need to be complicated messy or time-consuming. Dove’s refillable deodorant wanted to prove that making and using these items could be simple and sustainable and that creating an iconic and high-quality object was an achievable goal for big companies.

Is this something you would be willing to try?