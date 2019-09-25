‘Don’t give a sh*t’: Vogue Williams on being yourself & ignoring haters

Vogue Williams is taking part in Diet Coke’s new You Do You campaign and we couldn’t think of a better person for the job. The presenter oozes confidence and has the perfect attitude when it comes to social media pressures and mum-shamers.

We chatted to Vogue about boosting your confidence, the advice she would give her past self and how Spencer has helped her during low points in life.

Vogue decided to take part in the You Do You campaign because she believes it is something we need to remember more often. She stressed, “The campaign sends out a really positive message. It’s important that everyone just does what they feel is right for themselves. Don’t be part of the pack, just do you.”

Embracing who you are is something that many of us struggle with, especially as teenagers. There are so many things we regret about our teenage years (the eyebrows) and we could only wish we could go back in time and share some words of wisdom with our past selves.

Vogue said she would tell herself to ignore other people’s opinions, “Don’t sweat the small stuff. Don’t listen to what everybody says about you, because everybody has an opinion on you, your body, your appearance, on everything. Block that out and be yourself.”

Social media is playing a bigger role in the lives of young women today than it ever has. The impact it has can be pretty terrifying, but Vogue stressed that what you see is never the full picture.

“People need to realise that that is just a snippet of someone’s life, it isn’t the whole picture. I use social media quite a bit, but that isn’t my whole life. It’s not that perfect all of the time.

“You put up the best snapshots of your day and the rest is just everyday stuff that everyone else is going through. Try and remember that people’s lives aren’t as perfect as they seem on social media.”

Luckily, Vogue has her beau, Spencer Matthews to turn to when she is feeling low. She praised Spencer for helping her develop a stronger sense of self.

“Spencer boosts my confidence when I’m feeling low. He’s really good like that. He’s always been able to brush things off like that so as long as I’ve been with him he has just made me have more of an ‘I don’t give a shit what anyone else thinks’ attitude,” Vogue shared.

The parents are set to return to our screens in series two of Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too and it looks like we’re in for a real treat this season. Vogue revealed that their wedding will be one of the biggest parts of this series and we already can’t wait to watch it.

Embrace Vogue’s carefree attitude and grab a limited edition can of Diet Coke.

The eight new designs feature phrases designed to help you share your Diet Coke Mood, and are one element of Diet Coke’s brand new You Do You campaign, which you may have already seen on TV, online, and when you’re out and about.