Don’t drink 2 litres of water per day? You’re DEFINITELY not alone

If one of your New Year resolutions for 2019 is to start drinking 2 litres of water per day, you're definitely not going to be alone.

A survey has revealed that only 18% of Irish people drink the recommended 2 litres of water per day.

The survey, carried out by Aldi in conjunction with their healthy food range, also showed that 36% of people only drink 1 litre or less on a daily basis.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommends a daily water intake of 1. 6 litres for women or 2.0 litres for men, who reside in a moderate climate and partake in normal physical activity – so Ireland if you walk around a lunchtime basically.

Water is hugely important for the human body – and drinking lots of it has additional benefits such as helping to clear skin and kidney function.

Carbonated drinks have long been a controversial option instead of water, but surprisingly, only 5% of people admitted to drinking a carbonated drink more than once per day, with 36% of people stating that they never drink carbonated or fizzy drinks.

12% admitted to having a least one per day, and the majority (47%) consume one or two per week.

If your resolution is to drink more water, here are some hints to get you started:

1. Start the day off right

Keep a glass of water by your bedside locker or pour yourself one first thing before you begin your morning routine. It's an easy way to get more water in and it'll help wake you up too. Add a slice of lemon to help your body detox naturally and to aid digestion later in the day.

2. Keep it filled

Keeping a large bottle of water on your desk and refilling it every time it drops below a certain level is a surefire way to ensure you sip throughout the day. If you keep forgetting to bring a bottle or to keep one to hand, invest in a reusable bottle. Once you've shelled out a few quid, you'll be far less likely to lose or forget about it.

3. Make it tasty

A slice of lemon, a handful of mint leaves, some cucumber or even some ice cubes to cool it down are a great way to make your water fresher and easier to drink. If you want to get super fancy, freeze some strawberry, blueberry or raspberry pieces in water in an ice cube tray and add them to your glass. DELISH.

4. Get hydrated with your food

Certain foods have a higher water content than others and are a simple way to ensure your body is always getting the hydration it needs. Watermelon, celery, tomatoes, oranges and courgettes are good places to start.

5. Be wise with your other drink choices

High-caffeine options like coffee, tea and fizzy drinks are natural diuretics, meaning that in the long run your body will lose more water than it takes in. Swap that morning coffee for a glass of water, or sip some water before and after.