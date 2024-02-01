Donegal Catch urges all to enjoy more Irish fish during National Fish Week

Donegal Catch, Ireland’s number one frozen fish brand for almost 40 years, is encouraging Irish households to choose Irish white fish this National Fish Week (12th to 18th February) and throughout the year! Buying responsibly caught Irish haddock, whiting and hake from Donegal Catch supports Irish fishermen, fisherwomen and local fishing communities. Donegal Catch will be running a TV advert featuring fisherman Frank McClenaghan from Greencastle in Co. Donegal explaining why fishing is important for local communities and the role sustainability plays in the Irish fishing industry. The TV advert will be on air from Monday, 5th February for 3 weeks as part of the National Fish Week campaign.

Aisling Twomey, Donegal Catch Marketing Manager said:

“This National Fish Week we are encouraging Irish households to choose Donegal Catch Irish haddock, whiting and hake. With people’s increasing desire to eat locally and sustainably caught fish, we are working closely with Irish fishermen like Frank, to bring quality fish to Irish dinner plates. Donegal Catch is the largest purchaser of white fish from the Irish catching sector and processes over 30% of Irish landed haddock and whiting. We recognise the role we play in the sustainable development of the Irish fishing industry, protecting our waters, and positively impacting our communities for generations to come. We also know that shoppers are looking for tasty, nutritious meal ideas that can be cooked from frozen and available when you need them. We were really excited about the recent launch of our fishcakes and breaded fillets made with Irish haddock and hake. Our team have been working hard to bring these innovative, new products to the market and we hope shoppers will love them as much as we do!”

Supporting responsible fishing practices, Donegal Catch work closely with Irish fish suppliers to source the best quality fish, fully traceable back to the boat. For Irish haddock, whiting and hake, Donegal Catch is a key stake holder in the Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) backed Fishery Improvement Projects (FIPs), which focus on improving the sustainability of these Irish fisheries. Donegal Catch procure 100% of its haddock, whiting and hake from Irish co-ops, fishermen and fisherwomen who are members of the Fishery Improvement Projects.

Last year, Donegal Catch launched new products, including frozen fishcakes (the first brand to offer a range of fishcakes in the freezer aisle) and a family pack of Breaded Irish Hake Fillets.

The range of fishcakes is designed with busy professionals, couples and families in mind and is sure to elevate any meal occasion at home. With two portions per pack, they are perfect as a starter, part of a lunch spread, or a quick midweek evening meal. These fishcakes can be cooked from frozen, are suitable for both air fryers and ovens and have been developed and made in Ireland using responsibly sourced fish. And by the way, the packaging is fully recyclable.

The Donegal Catch frozen fish range is versatile and conveniently prepared. Ready to pop in the oven or air fryer from frozen for a delicious, healthy meal or snacking option in minutes. The range can be enjoyed by all the family! The Donegal Catch Range is available in supermarkets nationwide and it includes these firm family favourites:

Irish Haddock Ginger & Chilli €4.50 x 2 fishcakes:

A fusion of 100% Irish haddock, fluffy mashed potato, and the vibrant flavours of chilli and ginger with Donegal Catch’s signature golden breadcrumbs.

The haddock fishcakes are high in protein and free from artificial colours, preservatives and flavours.

Irish Hake Lemon & Parsley €4.50 x 2 fishcakes:

Made with 100% Irish hake, complemented by lemon, parsley and a blend of herbs, combined with the irresistible texture of mashed potato and Donegal Catch’s signature golden breadcrumbs.

The hake fishcakes are high in protein and free from artificial colours, preservatives and flavours.

Breaded Chunky Hake €6.60 x 480g – 4 prime fillets per pack

Donegal Catch Breaded Chunky Hake Fillets are made with 100% prime Irish hake fillets and coated in the signature Donegal Catch crumb, making them ready to be enjoyed by all the family.

The Donegal Catch Chunky Irish Hake Fillets are perfect for those looking for a more chunky eat, as part of the recommended 2 portions of fish per week. Hake is high in protein and is described as having a sweeter flavour than cod.

Breaded Haddock – €5.99 x 4 fillets

Donegal Catch Breaded Haddock Fillets are made with 100% Irish haddock, responsibly caught in Irish waters and produced in Ireland.

Haddock has a sweeter and fuller flavour than other white fish and is naturally high in protein. Cook from frozen for a deliciously simple family meal.

Breaded Whiting – €5.99 x 4 fillets

Donegal Catch Breaded Whiting Fillets are made with 100% Irish whiting, responsibly caught in Irish waters and produced in Ireland. Whiting is a mild flavoured fish, with a firm texture and delicate flavour.

Conveniently prepared, just pop them in the oven from frozen for a tasty family meal. The Donegal Catch breaded range is free from artificial colours, preservatives and flavours.

