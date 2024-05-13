Donegal-based brand Nomadic hopes to raise €5,000 for BUMBLEance

Main feature image: Zoe Egan (Business Development Manager at Nomadic), Eimear Hallahan (BUMBLEance Brand Ambassador), Anna Earley (Corporate Partnership Manager at BUMBLEance) and Paul Stanley (BUMBLEance driver)

Donegal brand Nomadic and BUMBLEance want to give children across Ireland the medical transportation and support they need and have announced today a new initiative with the aim of raising €5,000 for the charity.

For each pot of Nomadic Honeycomb Yogurt and Oat Clusters sold between May and August, 5 cent from each sale will go to BUMBLEance, helping the charity to fuel smiles across the country.

BUMBLEance provides 2,000 trips each year, travelling over half a million kilometres across Ireland. Their services are available free of charge to any child in need of medical attention, transporting them in a fun environment from their homes to various treatment centres. The aim of BUMBLEance is to make every trip a positive experience for the child.

Anna Earley, Corporate Partnership Manager at BUMBLEance said: “At BUMBLEance we receive no state funding and rely completely on funds raised to keep our wheels turning so we’re delighted to team up with Nomadic. Any funds raised will always get quickly to work, supporting the provision of fuel, maintenance of our vehicles and operating costs of our trips. On average, a single BUMBLEance trip costs us €500. All support will allow us to achieve our aim of 2,300 trips completed in 2024.”

Emma Gregory, Sales Manager Ireland at Nomadic said: “Nomadic provides nourishing, convenient food for hard working people who need to get the job done. So who better to team up with than BUMBLEance, who work tirelessly to give children the best possible experience in their time of need. At Nomadic, we truly admire the amazing work that the team at BUMBLEance do. Therefore, we’re hoping everyone will pick up a Nomadic Yogurt and Oat Cluster Honeycomb pot between May and August to help us to raise these vital funds for the charity.”

The team from BUMBLEance will also be at the Nomadic stand at Bloom in the Park (Friday 31st May), where proceeds from the sale of the Honeycomb Yogurt and Oat Cluster Pot will be donated to BUMBLEance.

Nomadic is available in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.

For more information visit the Nomadic website now www.nomadic.ie.