Domino’s launches tree-mendous limited-edition Christmas Bauble

Domino's, the nation’s best loved pizza company, will surprise and delight hundreds of pizza fans this Christmas by delivering the ultimate kitsch Christmas tree decoration – an exclusive pepperoni pizza bauble!

The elves at Domino’s have been hard at work making pizzas all year round, and they’ve really excelled themselves with this extra special Christmas treat. The glistening pop-art inspired pizza slice decorations will be delivered at random to pizza fans who order on Thursday 8th December.

Domino’s knows shoppers up and down the country will be busy stocking up on December 8th; on the day when people traditionally pour into towns and cities across the land to do their Christmas shopping. After a hard day's shopping, customers can order their favourite pizza and be in with the chance of receiving an extra special side order of a limited-edition Domino’s Christmas bauble to take pride of place on the tree.

Melanie Howe, Bauble Boss at Domino’s says, “Who doesn’t feel like they deserve a pizza treat after a mammoth shopping expedition? This year we’re rewarding lucky shoppers with an extra special pizza slice to adorn their Christmas tree, bringing Domino’s kitsch festive cheer to homes throughout the festive season!”

Pizza fans can tuck into Domino’s latest pizza, the Ultimate Spicy Sausage, with loaded wedges on the side, and limited-edition Choc Orange Cookies for dessert, as well as menu favourites, the Pepperoni Passion, Vegi Supreme, the American Hot and much more. Order from your local store, on the app or via www.dominos.ie.