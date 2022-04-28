Domino’s have a new vegi pesto pizza & we can’t get enough

Domino’s have released a new Vegi Pesto pizza and it’s a complete game-changer!

This scrumptious pizza is loaded with brand new courgettes, vibrant red, green and yellow peppers, juicy tomatoes, a sprinkle of crunchy red onions, and finished with an aromatic pesto drizzle. How fabulous and fresh does that sound?

The rainbow of fresh toppings is hand-made in store on Domino's signature fresh dough, topped with vine-ripened tomato sauce and a generous sprinkling of 100% mozzarella. Grab a slice now as this exclusive pizza is here today, gone tomato!

This limited edition Vegi Pesto pizza is perfect for the sunny days ahead and is only one of Dominos’ growing list of veggie options, so those looking for some flex in their pizza choices are covered!

Annelie McCaffrey, the Head of Marketing for Ireland has said, “We know our veggie pizza fans love our flavour combinations, so we wanted to create an epic pizza that is perfect for al-fresco get together this summer”, and that they have!

Domino’s innovative pizza chefs created a vibrant green pesto drizzle that packs a punch of both flavour and fragrance in every bite. It works perfectly with the vegetables and fresh mozzarella on their newest pizza.

The foodie trend of being a flexitarian, someone who follows vegetarianism with the occasional inclusion of meat, is getting so popular in Ireland. So much so that Bord Bia revealed that 16% of people in Ireland identify as flexitarian, and one in 10 stick to a meatless diet completely. The demand for veggie pizzas is up 10% since last year alone.

If you’re looking to give flexitarianism or vegetarianism a go, this pizza is ideal! If you want to try the new Vegi Pesto pizza, or stick to your favourite piping hot pizza, Domino’s is offering the The Tasty Mix deal, for one Large pizza, one Chicken Combo, one Sumptuous Side for €24.99 at stores nationwide.

The Vegi Pesto is available to order online, through the Domino’s app or from your nearest store. For more information head to www.dominos.ie