Dolores O’Riordan from The Cranberrries has sadly passed away

There is sad news emerging this afternoon, as it has been revealed that Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, has sadly passed away.

The singer was just 46.

Dolores O'Riordan has sadly passed away at the age of 46. RIP – 1971-2018 pic.twitter.com/0D18n2tZ7V — Today FM (@TodayFM) January 15, 2018

Her PR agency released a statement confirming her sudden death in London today.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today," it reads, according to RTÉ.ie.

"She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time."

Continuing, the statement asks for privacy for her family at this heartbreaking time.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sad news this evening. We're just hearing Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of @The_Cranberries has passed away aged 46. RIP x pic.twitter.com/i618oDHm36 — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) January 15, 2018

Shocked to hear of the death of Dolores O'Riordan! Grew up absolutely loving The Cranberries and being ao proud that they were from my home town! RIP — Colum (@RadioColum) January 15, 2018

Dolores is survived by her three children: Taylor Baxter Burton, Molly Leigh Burton, Dakota Rain Burton.