Dolly Parton shares big news as she celebrates 78th birthday

Dolly Parton has delighted fans by sharing a major announcement.

While celebrating her 78th birthday today, Dolly has decided to give her fans an exciting present.

To mark her special day, Dolly has revealed the wonderful news that she’s releasing new music.

Sharing the news on social media, Parton penned a message on Instagram to her 6.6M followers.

She revealed, “Hey fans and friends, It’s my birthday so I’m going to give you a present!”.

“I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album”.

Dolly went on to add, “I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL. Thanks for everything, Dolly”.

The post was captioned, “Surprise! Stream ‘Rockstar Deluxe’ wherever you get your music”.

Many fans of the Jolene singer flooded the comments to thank the star for the new music and wish her well on her birthday.

One fan wrote, “You are a gift to the world. Thank you, Dolly! Happy birthday!”.

“A gift for us on her bday. She never stops giving”, commented another fan.

A third added, “You are the gift that keeps on giving!!!! We love you!! Happy birthday queen!”.

Dolly’s album Rockstar was initially released in November 2023 before these new songs were added to the record.

After its release, Dolly shared a sweet message to fans, explaining how proud she was of the new album.

She wrote, “I can’t tell you how proud I am of the ‘Rockstar’ album and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released!”.

“I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them!”.