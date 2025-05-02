Dolly Parton gets emotional as she reflects on husband Carl’s passing

Dolly Parton has shared how she has been dealing with the loss of her beloved husband.

On March 4, the 'Jolene' hitmaker announced that her husband, Carl Dean, had died at the age of 82 in Nashville.

The couple had been together for six decades, and throughout Dolly’s career, Carl privately supported his wife behind-the-scenes.

Now, in a rare interview about her family life, Dolly has opened up about her grief and her continued love for Carl.

During an interview on The Today Show, the 79-year-old was asked how she has been coping after her husband’s passing.

“I get very emotional when people bring it up. We were together 60 years. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old. It’s a big adjustment, just trying to change patterns and habits,” Dolly confessed.

Credit: Dolly Parton

“I’ll do fine. I’m very involved in my work, and that’s been the best thing that could have happened to me. But I’ll always miss him of course, and I’ll always love him. He was a great partner to me,” Dolly continued.

The singer-songwriter then went on to praise her fanbase for their support in the weeks after Carl’s death.

“I’m so thankful. I got so many cards, letters, flowers from all over the world. I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous!” she exclaimed.

Three days after announcing Carl’s death, Dolly released an emotional new song, titled ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’, as a tribute to him.

At the time, the Grammy winner took to social media to share the single’s artwork, which features a throwback photo of a young Carl and Dolly together.

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him,” Dolly penned.