Doireann Garrihy gushes as she gives exciting wedding update

Doireann Garrihy has reached a huge milestone in planning her wedding!

The Dancing With The Stars presenter delighted fans in November of last year when she announced her engagement to her partner Mark Mehigan.

Now, a few months on from Mark’s proposal, Doireann has revealed that she has found her ideal wedding dress.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram last night to share a sweet snap of herself at a dinner date with her future husband.

“I went wedding dress shopping with Aoibhín and Ailbhe and found a dream dress,” Doireann began in her caption, referring to her two sisters.

“But thought it was too good to be true to find it first time round… so looked in a second shop with my Mom and although we had a ball, my heart was with the dress in the first shop,” the podcaster and radio host continued.

Doireann went on to write: “So, on a midweek date night – without my Mom or my bridesmaids – and sitting across from my fiancé, I’m doing it all arseways and celebrating saying YES to the dress”.

Following her exciting news, many of Doireann’s 325K followers have since taken to the comments section of her post to express their happiness for her.

“It’s always the first dress!” one fan exclaimed.

“Do everything your way. It’s not arseways, it’s your way.. enjoy every moment fellow bride to be,” another commented.

“A special milestone,” a third follower replied.

Doireann and Mark initially announced their engagement on November 30. At the time, the newlyweds-to-be posted an adorable selfie of themselves out for a walk. In the snap, Doireann’s engagement ring can be seen sparkling on her left hand.

“The love of my life,” Doireann gushed alongside the image.

In December 2022, Doireann and Mark first confirmed that they were in a relationship. The pair initially met through Mark’s cousin, who works at RTÉ 2FM with Doireann as a producer.