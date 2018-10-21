Dog lovers, Moschino and H&M’s new collab is for you

OMG, we can't…we actually can't.

Just LOOK at the cute little puppy swamped in the Moschino hoodie.

We want. (The hound and the fab hoodie btw.)

This capsule collection for the canine in your life is all thanks to a fab collab with Moschino and H&M.

It is the work of Moschino's Creative Director Jeremy Scott and we love every piece.

Available on November 8th, this is the Swedish label’s first collection for pets.

Jeremy said that Moschino approached him for a children’s collection, but the designer decided he wanted a new challenge.

And this is deffo one, with the collection including doggy hoodie's printed with the house’s logo or tiny puffer jackets smothered in gold chain print.

This collab ties in with Jeremy's own Spring '19 collection, which was inspired by his earlier years.

He said, ''whenever I design, I think about my friends. The Moschino x H&M look book is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity, and the energy of the people and the collection.''

The line is completed with this nod to man's best friend.

It's a must-have collection for haute couture hounds tbh – snap it up.