Doctors’ group back proposals put forward by Eight Committee

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Ireland has put its support behind the recommendations put forward by the Joint Committee on the Eight Amendment.

In a report published last month, the committee recommended that abortion be allowed without restriction up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

Members also voted in favour of unrestricted termination in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and in cases where there is a serious risk to the mother's health and wellbeing.

In a short statement issued on Wednesday, the institute said it looked forward to “informing legislation to enhance women's health and safety.”

As the national professional and training body for obstetrics and gynaecology in Ireland, its members have been drawn from maternity units across the country.

Current chair and former master of the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street, Dr Peter Boylan spoke at committee hearing in October of last year.

In he statement, Dr Boylan stressed how the Eight Amendment gave rise to “significant difficulties for doctors practising in Ireland and has caused grave harm to women, including death”.

The institute's decision to back the recommendations is being hailed as a significant step forward for the repeal campaign.