Divine! This chocolate biscuit cake recipe is simply the best

If you’re in the mood for something chocolatey that’s easy to make and utterly delicious, then we’ve got the recipe for you!

This chocolate biscuit cake recipe is a firm family favourite and is the perfect basic bake to add to your recipe repertoire. In fact, this recipe is so low maintenance, that there’s actually zero baking involved.

That’s right — with just six ingredients you can have yourself a heavenly treat with minimal effort required.

Not forgetting of course that this recipe is perfect for sharing, so why not cut out a few squares and offer them to friends, family or neighbours? It’s the perfect way to show you care at a time when people are feeling most alone.

Ingredients:

300g digestive biscuits.

100g flaked almonds, toasted (optional)

100g unsalted butter, melted

300g dark chocolate (72% cocoa solids)

1 tin condensed milk

2 tbsp chocolate powder

Method:

Line a 2lb loaf tin or a medium sized baking tray with clingfilm.

Crush the biscuits in a bowl and stir in the almonds and the melted butter.

Melt the chocolate in a large bowl over a saucepan of simmering water.

When the chocolate is melted, stir in the condensed milk. Pour this mixture over the biscuits and mix together.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin.

Place the tin in the fridge and leave it there to set for at least 2 hours.

Dust with the chocolate powder before serving.