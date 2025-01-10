Disney+ to release Caroline Flack documentary five years after her death

Disney+ has announced that it will be launching a documentary in memory of the late TV presenter, Caroline Flack.

Caroline, who was best known for being the host of Love Island for its first five seasons, tragically took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40. In the days before her death, Caroline learned that prosecutors were pursuing an assault charge, regarding an incident with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December 2019.

One year after her passing, Curious Films created a documentary for Channel 4, titled Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death. The series charted Caroline’s life as a child, her rise to fame, and her struggles with her mental health.

Now, as Caroline’s loved ones approach the fifth anniversary of her passing, Curious Films has announced that they have partnered with Disney+ to produce a second documentary about the late Strictly Come Dancing winner.

The documentary, which has been given the working title Caroline, will follow Caroline’s mother, Christine Flack, as she honours her daughter’s career and tries to understand the events leading up to her death.

The documentary will also include interviews with other members of Caroline’s family, as well as some of her friends.

In a statement regarding the upcoming documentary, Christine said: “I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it’s something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging.”

She added: “I’m pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie’s story – not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her.”

Meanwhile, Dov Freedman, the film’s executive producer noted: “It’s not often that you feel the need to return to a subject, but nearly five years after Caroline’s tragic death, we know there are still many unanswered questions for Christine and her family that need to be addressed.”

Caroline will be released on Disney+ later this year, with a premiere date to be confirmed.