Disney star Tia Mowry announces divorce from husband Cory

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have decided to go their separate ways.

The pair have made the decision to divorce after 14 years of marriage. They share two children together – 11-year-old Cree and four-year-old Cairo.

The actress – best known for sitcom Sister, Sister and Disney movie Twitches – shared the heartbreaking news on social media last night.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” the 44-year-old wrote, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and Cory. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Tia wanted to express how devastating the process has been. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she explained. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Lastly, Tia thanked Cory for the happiness he brought her during their 14 years of marriage. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she concluded.

Tia instantly received an outpouring of love and support from her friends and followers in her Instagram comments section.

“Sending your family so much love, Tia,” wrote TV chef Daphne Oz.

“Love you @tiamowry sending lots of love,” penned yoga instructor Tara Stiles.

“love you!”, commented Tia’s sister Tamera, alongside several love hearts.

“Wishing you guys love and patience,” Tia’s Family Reunion co-star Anthony Alabi wrote. “Sending all the love.”

Tia and Cory first met in 2000 on the set of a horror film. The two immediately hit it off and began to date.

The couple finally made it down the aisle in 2008, and in 2011, they welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Cree.

After five years of marriage, the pair decided to renew their vows in 2013. In 2018, Tia gave birth to their second daughter, named Cairo.

We are sending love to Tia and Cory at this difficult time.