Disney+ is full of nostalgic films for people who grew up in the 2000s

Disney+ has launched and with it, a treasure trove of nostalgia for those of us who grew up in the noughties. Late millennials were probably not the main target audience for this amazing new streaming service, but we have found some real gems that are the perfect antidote to this whole isolation thing. Here are our top 5 movies on Disney+

Ice Princess (2005)

Science genius Casey encouraged us to follow our dreams back in 2005 when she discovered a passion for ice skating while carrying out a physics project. We obsessed over the glittery skating costumes, triple-axels and Hayden Panettiere's sassy rink routines. When love interest Ted drives the Zamboni (ice-cleaning thing) to Casey’s home to make sure she can practice for regionals or sectionals or whatever-als she was training for, our fascination was solidified… like ice.

The Parent Trap (1998)

Never did we ever want a twin more than after watching this movie. This film also romanticised and glorified life for those of us with divorced parents- most likely giving us false hope that we could reunite them with a cunning plan of mistaken identity and a camping trip. After watching The Parent Trap, many of us learned the power of CGI and will never forget the pang of shock when we discovered that both Annie and Halley were played by Lindsey Lohan. Freaked, we were.

Princess Diaries (2001)

Anyone else still waiting for their long-lost granny to arrive and let them know what quaint European kingdom they are heir to? I have a distinct memory searching the map for the ‘small country between France and Spain’, only to be disappointed when Genovia turned out to be make-believe.

The strong and hilarious female characters made this movie, from the complexity of Mia and Queen Clarisse's relationship to Mia’s artsy mom with an interesting past, not to mention Lilly Moscovitz, who was the ultimate best friend. We also couldn't help but be obsessed with Mandy Moore's rendition of 'Stupid Cupid'…even if she was a b*tch to Princess Mia.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2001)

When Paolo looked into Lizzie’s eyes and said, 'you shine with the light of the sun' our pre-teen hearts melted. They quickly broke when we realise the Italian heartthrob was in fact, the bad guy. Hilary Duff's duet with Hilary Duff redeemed our faith in humanity and now 'sing to me Paolo' is all that comes to mind when we think of the Colosseum and the Spanish steps.

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Lindsey Lohan, the true queen of our generation, plays a starry-eyed New York teenager who under protest, is moved to suburban New Jersey. What follows is an hour and a half of pure teen-drama from auditioning for the school musical to a rogue trip to NCY for a forbidden concert to Megan Fox assuming the role of 'mean girl'. We were charmed by Lola in 2004 and we will be charmed by her in 2020, thanks to this fab new streaming service.

Disney+ are truly what dream are made of for us 20-somethings. It is now available in Ireland and we couldn't recommend it more for these long nights at home.