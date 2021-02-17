Disney drop the trailer for new ‘Cruella’ film starring Emma Stone

Disney have just dropped the trailer for Cruella, their new film starring Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, and we’ve got chills!

The La La Land actress stars as none other than Cruella de Vil in this enlightening origin story about one of Disney’s most famed villains. The story is of course derived from the Disney classic, One Hundred and One Dalmatians — however, this new tale is much, much darker.

Describing the movie, Disney explains that it takes place in the punk-rock era of 1970s London, when a young fashion designer, Estella de Vil, becomes obsessed with the skin of dogs, especially Dalmatians. So much so, that she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella.

In the trailer we get to see just how perfect Emma is at portraying the psychotic, dog-hating fashionista we all know and love as Cruella. At the beginning of the clip, Stone eerily narrates, “But I wasn’t for everyone. I guess they were all scared that I’d be a psycho.”

Watch the first full trailer for Cruella here;

The rest of this wonderful cast include the likes of Emma Thompson (Nanny McPhee, Love Actually), Joel Fry (Plebs), Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya), Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands, Daphne), and Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes, Kingsman: The Secret Service ).

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie with the screenplay written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara.

At the moment, Cruella is due to premiere on May 28, however, this date could change due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has pushed many other movie dates back.