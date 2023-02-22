Disney announce release date for drama inspired by Anne Frank

Disney has recently announced an exciting new project, centering on the woman who hid Anne Frank and her family during World War II.

A Small Light is a brand-new limited series that will focus on the incredible, real-life journey of Miep Gies, who helped to protect the Frank family, as well as the van Pels family and dentist Fritz Pfeffer.

The series will launch on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 2.

Bel Powley will portray Miep Gies, and the premise will showcase how the young, carefree and strong-willed secretary ended up being asked by her boss, Otto Frank, to help hide him and his family from the threat of the Nazis during the Second World War.

The show will then follow Miep and her husband Jan (played by actor Joe Cole) throughout the course of two years, and illustrate how they managed to hide eight people in the secret annex of Otto Frank’s office in Amsterdam.

A Small Light will also highlight how, in the end, it was Miep who discovered Anne Frank’s diary following the family’s arrest in 1944. Miep later returned the precious item to Anne’s father Otto, following the young girl’s untimely death, and the pair subsequently chose to publish it.

Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, the creators and executive producers of A Small Light, hope that the message of their show will stay with audiences for a long time.

“We hope it leaves a lasting impact on viewers and helps to show the importance of discovering untold stories of the Holocaust and the lessons it continues to teach,” they stated.

Although it will undoubtedly be a heartfelt and emotional watch, we definitely can’t wait to see it! So, mark it on your calendar: A Small Light will be landing on Disney+ in just a few months time, on May 2.

Feature photo credit: Disney