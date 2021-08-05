Discover the secret to a great night’s sleep with luxury Irish sleepwear brand ZZZANA

Made from organic bamboo, ZZZANA products are as soft as silk, without the maintenance. The natural fabric has a silk-like texture and a range of natural properties that help support a good night sleep.

Bamboo fabric is sometimes referred to as ‘air-conditioned clothing’ due to its natural temperature-regulating and sweat-wicking properties. It is also anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic making it perfect for sensitive skin.

Sleep benefits aside – bamboo is also a highly sustainable material. Why? Because it thrives naturally without using any pesticides or fertilisers and requires no watering to survive. Bamboo is also the fastest growing plant in the world and is 100% biodegradable. Another benefit is that it releases a significant amount of oxygen into the air, even more than trees. So, planting bamboo can help reduce carbon dioxide in the air.

ZZZANA sleepwear is available in a selection of beautifully curated limited edition prints in both full-length and short styles as well as matching eye masks, bringing comfort and fun to bedtime!

Available from www.zzzana.com, pyjamas sets are available from UK size 8 to UK size 22 and are priced at €85.00. Bamboo Eye masks are priced at €20.00.