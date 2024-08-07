Discover the new Clarins Double Serum: the ultimate anti-ageing solution

Clarins has once again outdone itself with launching its latest skincare marvel – the New Clarins Double Serum. This isn't just another beauty product; it’s the ninth version of the beloved Double Serum line, a staple in beauty routines worldwide. Promising even more powerful anti-ageing benefits, this advanced formula targets all visible signs of ageing, bringing out your skin's natural radiance and vitality.

The journey of the Double Serum began in 1985. It was revolutionary then, featuring a unique dual-phase formula that combined water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients. This innovative blend ensured potent actives could penetrate deeply into the skin, delivering maximum benefits. Over the years, Clarins has continually refined this formula, integrating the latest botanical research and skincare technology to keep up with our ever-evolving beauty needs.

Each iteration of the Double Serum has been better than the last, reflecting Clarins' unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. The product has always been ahead and the newest version is no exception.

So, what makes the new Double Serum stand out? It features 21 potent plant extracts, each chosen for unique skincare benefits. These ingredients work together harmoniously to address all aspects of skin ageing, from wrinkles and loss of firmness to uneven skin tone.

An essential addition to this version is turmeric extract, celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric helps boost the skin's radiance and shields it from environmental stressors, which are significant culprits in premature ageing.

The new formula also boasts a lighter texture that absorbs quickly, making it perfect for all skin types, even those with oily or combination skin. This ensures the serum feels comfortable on your skin and layers well with your other favourite skincare products.

Sustainability hasn't been forgotten either. The redesigned bottle is made from recycled materials, and the pump dispenser allows for precise dosing, reducing waste and ensuring you get the most out of every drop.

The New Clarins Double Serum is designed to be a comprehensive solution for ageing skin. It supports the five vital functions of the skin: hydration, nutrition, oxygenation, regeneration, and protection. By enhancing these functions, the serum helps restore your skin's youthful appearance and vitality.

Regular use of the serum can noticeably reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Its firming properties help lift and tighten the skin, giving you a more sculpted and defined facial contour. It also works wonders on evening out skin tone, reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation for a brighter, more radiant complexion.

One of the standout benefits of the new Double Serum is its ability to boost your skin's natural defence mechanisms. With potent antioxidants in the mix, it helps neutralise free radicals and protect against environmental damage – a crucial feature in today’s world where pollution and UV exposure constantly threaten our skin's health.

Hydration is another significant benefit. Thanks to a blend of hyaluronic acid and organic leaf of life extract, your skin remains plump and moisturised throughout the day. This smooths out fine lines and gives your skin a healthy, dewy glow.

Yes we love it and here's why! The New Clarins Double Serum is more than just a skincare product; it’s a testament to Clarins' dedication to innovation and excellence. Its advanced formula, enriched with the finest botanical extracts, delivers visible results you can see and feel. The lightweight texture makes it a joy to use, and the eco-friendly packaging aligns with a growing commitment to sustainability.

The New Clarins Double Serum is a must-have for those serious about anti-ageing. It simplifies your skincare routine while delivering exceptional results, tackling multiple skin concerns in one powerful product. Whether you want to reduce wrinkles, firm your skin, or enhance your radiance, this serum does it all.

The new Clarins Double Serum is a game-changer in the world of skincare. Its blend of advanced technology, potent ingredients, and luxurious experience make it a standout product that deserves a place in your beauty regimen. Treat your skin to the care it deserves with the New Clarins Double Serum – the ultimate anti-ageing innovation.

New Clarins Double Serum is exclusive to the Clarins Boutique & Spa, Wicklow St, Dublin 2 and online at www.clarins.ie from 5th – 22nd August 2024 and available nationwide in all good pharmacies and department stores from 23rd August 2024.