Dirty Dancing returns to the big screen for its 35th anniversary

Ever since its initial release in 1987, fans across the world have continued to fall in love with the cult classic film, Dirty Dancing.

Its incredible soundtrack, electric dance moves and swoonful love story have made it an endlessly rewatchable tale. Despite numerous stories of their rivalry on set, Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze’s memorable performances as Baby and Johnny have made the pair a legendary cinematic couple.

As a result of Dirty Dancing’s popularity and to celebrate its 35th anniversary, ODEON Cinemas will be hosting special screenings in cinemas across the country!

For €15 per ticket (which includes a bucket of popcorn and a soft drink of your choosing), you can relive the magic of Dirty Dancing all over again on the big screen.

The smash hit rom-com was expected to be a flop when it was initially released back in 1987, but Dirty Dancing exceeded all expectations. The film became a smash hit, with global audiences falling in love with Johnny’s charms, Baby’s shyness, and *that* iconic final dance number.

Fans of the film were heartbroken when news of Patrick Swayze’s untimely death was announced in 2009. However, Patrick’s pride surrounding his work on Dirty Dancing has continued to shine through.

“It’s got so much heart, to me,” Patrick once said about his most famous work. “It’s not about the sensuality; it’s really about people trying to find themselves – this young dance instructor feeling like he’s nothing but a product, and this young girl trying to find out who she is in a society of restrictions when she has such an amazing take on things. On a certain level, it’s really about the fabulous, funky little Jewish girl getting the guy because of what she’s got in her heart.”

Dirty Dancing fanatics will be able to access the film in the following ODEON Cinemas – Point Square, Stillorgan, Blanchardstown, Coolock, Charlestown, Naas, Newbridge, Castletroy, Cavan, Portlaoise and Waterford.

We’re certain that you’ll have the time of your life!