Dinner sorted: Elephant & Castle Wings have landed Northside

Just Eat today confirmed that customers in Blanchardstown, Castleknock, Glasnevin and Santry, among other locations, will now be able to order Dublin’s popular chicken wings for delivery straight to their door as Press Up expands its Blanchardstown operation. Featuring a host of mouth-watering menu options, this is the first time that Elephant & Castle will be available to Just Eat customers in North Dublin.

Offering a familiar sense of normality at the end of another challenging week, this is the perfect treat for the virtual meet-up or sharing family feast, with the popular chicken wings also available for contact-free delivery on Just Eat in Blackrock, Deansgrange, Dundrum, Dun Laoghaire, Glasthule, Glenageary, Kill of The Grange, Monkstown, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Sallynoggin, Sandycove, Sandyford, among other areas.

With pizza making up 34 percent of total orders on the Just Eat app in recent weeks, news of Dollard & Co’s arrival in Dublin 15 is sure to delight locals, with a range of delicious options from the award winning WOWBURGER and popular cookhouse Captain America’s also live.

Commenting on the announcement, Edel Kinane, Commercial Director at Just Eat Ireland said; “During these truly unusual times we’re delighted to offer our customers in North Dublin the chance to enjoy a much-needed tasty treat, delivered safely to their door. “Elephant and Castle has been hugely popular with customers since it launched exclusively with Just Eat towards the end of last year and with pizza fast becoming one of the most ordered cuisines on the app, I’m sure news of Dollard & Co will also be welcomed by many.

"We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Press Up on the successful expansion of their portfolio in Blanchardstown as we continue to work with all our restaurant partners right across Ireland to help keep their doors open, enabling our customers to order their favourite local takeaway while maintaining the HSE guidelines on social distancing and isolation.”

For a full list of Just Eat takeaway restaurants available for delivery, check out the Just Eat app or visit www.just-eat.ie