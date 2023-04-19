Dingle Distillery launches ‘Return Of The Light’ event series this May

To celebrate the latest release in its Wheel of the Year series, Bealtaine Single Pot Still, Dingle Distillery reveals details of a series of events welcoming the Return of the Light. These exclusive, ticket-only events take place over Bealtaine in the wilds of Wicklow, with fire, fables and feasting.

Guests will be transported to The Wicklow Escape for an evening of whiskey tasting against the backdrop of Bealtaine. The Celtic Festival of Bealtaine marks the beginning of summer in the ancient Celtic calendar, which is a Cross Quarter Day, halfway between the Spring Equinox and the Summer Solstice. This limited release honours the ancient Celtic celebration. Dingle Bealtaine Single Pot Still is an homage to the arrival of long summer evenings and the Bealtaine fire festival.

Dingle will host two Bealtaine events on Monday, 1st May and Tuesday, 2nd May. Guests will be transported from Dublin to the heart of Wicklow to experience premium Dingle serves from the Wheel of the Year series, including Samhain, Lá Le Bríde and Bealtaine, as well as fire inspired cocktails. Wood fired cuisine will cater to every taste with a three-course meal and entertainment will be provided by storytelling performers Candlelit Tales, with live music before guests experience a truly spectacular fire show from Pyro Collective bringing to life the true meaning of Bealtaine. Guests will be transported back to the city centre having experienced a transformative event, signifying the returning light.

Dingle Distillery is excited to present Bealtaine Single Pot Still, the latest edition in its Wheel of the Year series, this comes after the successful launch of their Samhain and Lá Le Bríde editions. Bealtaine is the third release in a series of nine limited-edition whiskeys. This new release is available May 1st, 2023, at DingleDistillery.ie and across off-licenses and stores nationwide. Dingle is set to celebrate the launch with an unmissable event series taking place at the start of May to mark the beginning of Bealtaine.

The Dingle Bealtaine Single Pot Still has matured in Bourbon casks with a Shiraz cask finish. There are 5,500 bottles set to be released of this limited release that have been bottled at 52.5% ABV. Bealtaine Single Pot Still expresses sweet aromas of sun-dried raisins, sweet dates and vanilla cream on the nose. On the palate, it is warm with a suggestion of dark cherries in syrup, nutty caramel and velvety dark chocolate. The syrup texture slowly melts to a warm spice finish. The result is a unique and vibrant flavour. The new release is set to be highly sought after due to the limited supply available.

The Celtic Wheel of the Year is divided into eight periods and following suit the Wheel of the Year series from Dingle Distillery is set to launch nine editions, which includes an additional ninth and final release to mark Wren’s Day, following the rhythm of the seasons, equinoxes, and solstices. Though Wren's Day is not part of the Celtic Wheel of the Year, its release is in recognition of the importance of the day in Dingle culture and heritage. The ancient Celtic celebration of Bealtaine marks the end of spring and the beginning of summer. In Irish history the festival was marked with animals moving to summer pastures and the lighting of bonfire. The beginning of the summer season was said to have started with fire festivals at Bealtaine. These fires marked a cleanse and transition into the new season with the hope of successful harvests to come.

Tasting notes for Dingle Bealtaine Single Pot Still:

Nose: Sun dried raisins, sweet dates and vanilla cream.

Taste: Dark cherries in syrup, nutty caramel and velvety dark chocolate

Finish: Warm spice.

Priced at €95 per 70cl bottle, Dingle Bealtaine Single Pot Still (52.5% ABV) is available to order May 1st, 2023.

Tickets to the Bealtaine tasting events are priced at €50 per person and include return transport from Dublin City Centre to The Wicklow Escape, three course dinner, whiskey tasting, two cocktails, entertainment and fire show. Tickets can be purchased here.